Aircraft en route to London makes landing in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The captain of an EVA Air aircraft flying on the Bangkok–London route requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a sudden health issue experienced by one of the passengers onboard, Trend reports.

The Boeing 777 successfully landed at Baku Airport at 17:44 local time.

The passenger immediately received on-site medical assistance. At present, the necessary medical evaluation is being carried out, and the passenger’s condition continues to be closely monitored.

It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev International Airport operates in full compliance with high international standards in aviation safety and rapid response, providing reliable and professional support to aircraft in emergency situations.