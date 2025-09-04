Azerbaijani defense minister meets Vietnamese PM and military leadership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, currently on an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The meeting discussed cooperation in the field of defense between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

During the visit, Colonel General Hasanov also met with his Vietnamese counterpart, General Phan Van Giang.

Prior to the meeting, an official welcoming ceremony was conducted, during which the defense ministers passed in front of a guard of honor. The national anthems of both countries were performed by a military orchestra.

The Azerbaijani minister signed a Book of Remembrance.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam and also emphasized the importance of mutual visits and held a broad exchange of views on a number of issues.

The defense ministers of both countries signed a letter of intent to facilitate collaborative efforts in military training initiatives..

