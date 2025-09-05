European leaders queue up to take photos with President Ilham Aliyev - Péter Szijjártó

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Today, European leaders queue up to take photos with President Ilham Aliyev, said Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Trend reports.

"15 years ago, when we started building a partnership with Azerbaijan based on mutual respect and benefits, some European leaders mocked and lectured us. Today, those same leaders queue up in Baku to take photos with the President," he wrote on his page on X.

He further noted that cooperation with Azerbaijan has brought Hungary major results in energy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and construction.

"MOL Group and MVM now own shares in Azerbaijan’s largest oil and gas fields, turning from simple buyers into energy producers on the international market," Szijjártó added.

Meanwhile, on September 5, the 11th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation with Azerbaijan was held in Budapest.