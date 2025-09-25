VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets Ales Musar, Spouse of the Slovenian President, in New York

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. On September 25, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Ales Musar, husband of the Slovenian President, in New York, at the latter’s request.

During the meeting, Ales Musar provided information about the activities of the ITF Enhancing Human Security, a humanitarian non-profit organization established by the Slovenian government in 1998 to support mine victims.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, drew attention to the mine problem facing Azerbaijan. She noted that mines pose a serious obstacle to the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and to the process of returning former internally displaced persons to their homeland under the “Great Return” Program. Despite this, she highlighted that Azerbaijan is conducting extensive humanitarian demining operations, providing support to mine victims, and implementing awareness-raising measures regarding the dangers of explosive ordnance.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the global water scarcity issue and the decreasing water levels in the Caspian Sea, with the significance of the Bled Water Forum held in Slovenia also being discussed.

The meeting included discussions on opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovenia in these areas.