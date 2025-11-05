Road to victory: November 8 - Azerbaijan's Victory Chronicle

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. November 8 is a date that will remain forever in the memory of the Azerbaijani people, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, this day stands as a beacon, illuminating the triumph of arms while weaving together the threads of collective spirit, visionary governance, and the tapestry of national identity.

"It was on that very day – November 8, 2020 – that the Azerbaijani Army, by liberating Shusha, entered the decisive phase of the Second Karabakh War and created the key factor that led to Armenia’s capitulation. However, this victory was not the result of sudden decisions or short-term plans. It was the fruit of years of thoughtful, consistent, and purposeful policy. The difficult yet determined path Azerbaijan followed after the restoration of independence became reality thanks to the strategic vision of the country’s leadership and the unity of its people.

Today, November 8, is not only a symbol of the liberation of the lands – this date is a chronicle of the struggle and rebirth of Azerbaijani statehood. The processes standing behind Victory Day are the peak of the consistent policy and diplomatic struggle carried out by President Ilham Aliyev over many years.

The end of the 20th century was a period of both freedom and loss for Azerbaijan. In front of the newly independent state there were numerous challenges from political, economic and also military points of view. In a situation where the army had not yet been formed and state institutions were weak, as a result of Armenia's aggression, 20 percent of our lands were occupied. At that time, Azerbaijan’s voice was weakly heard in the international arena.

Both internal stability and the situation in the international environment were complicated. However, with Heydar Aliyev’s return to power in 1993, stability was restored in the country and the foundations of the state were strengthened. It was precisely during that period that the political, diplomatic and economic foundation of the future victory was laid.

With Ilham Aliyev’s election as President of Azerbaijan in 2003, the country entered a new stage of development. Under his leadership, Azerbaijan began to strengthen in a planned and systematic way both economically and militarily. President Ilham Aliyev had declared from the very first years that Azerbaijan’s economic power would determine its military power.

This policy yielded its result in a short time. Thanks to the efficient management of oil revenues, Azerbaijan’s economy turned into the most dynamically developing economic system of the region. The revenues obtained through the State Oil Fund were directly directed to army building, raising social welfare and modernizing infrastructure," he noted.

According to him, of late, the Azerbaijani Army has become one of the strongest armed forces in the region. New technologies, modern weapon systems, personnel reforms and the formation of a professional officer corps were achieved. Raising national spirit in the army, increasing combat readiness, and deepening strategic military cooperation with Türkiye were among the most important components on the road to victory. President Ilham Aliyev repeatedly emphasized that we must always be ready to liberate our native lands from the occupiers. This was not just a political statement – this was the expression of psychological and ideological preparation that lasted for years.

"Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan entered a new era – an era of diplomatic achievements. The foreign policy of the head of state was balanced and multi-vectoral: it was based on an environment of mutual trust with the West, Russia and also the Islamic world. Azerbaijan became known in the international arena as a reliable partner, and took an active position on such platforms as the UN, the Council of Europe, and the Non-Aligned Movement. In the issue of Karabakh, Armenia’s image as an aggressor was gradually exposed, and the world community began to accept Azerbaijan’s just position. All of this served one goal – to strengthen the diplomatic and legal basis for the liberation of Karabakh.

In response to the next provocation of the Armenian army on September 27, 2020, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan began a counter-offensive operation. President Ilham Aliyev, saying 'We are fighting on our own land, we are liberating our own lands,' clearly demonstrated the essence of the operations. This was not just a military operation – this was the beginning of the 30-year struggle of the Azerbaijani people for justice. The war lasted only 44 days, but during this short period, the Azerbaijani Army demonstrated unprecedented tactical and technological superiority in modern military history.

Drone operations, real-time coordination, high motivation and professional leadership led the Armenian army to complete defeat. The liberation of Shusha was the most dramatic and decisive moment of the war. Despite the mountainous terrain, unfavorable conditions and the enemy’s defensive lines, the Azerbaijani soldier showed unparalleled heroism. President Ilham Aliyev’s historic address – 'Shusha is ours! Karabakh is ours!' – was not just a military news, this was the beginning of a new era for Azerbaijan.

The liberation of Shusha caused the psychological breakdown of the Armenian army and resulted in the signing of the act of capitulation on November 10, 2020. This victory was not only the return of lands – it was also the restoration of justice, national pride and sovereignty. During the 30-year occupation period, the whole world saw that Azerbaijan was neither a forgotten nor a reconciled nation. During the war, President Ilham Aliyev perfectly fulfilled the role of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, diplomatic leader and national symbol," he said.

Garayev pointed out that after the Second Karabakh War, a completely new political and security environment was formed in the region. Azerbaijan, as a victorious country, turned into the leading force of regional order.

"However, the existence of certain illegal armed groups in Karabakh, the provocations of separatist remnants, and Armenia’s avoidance of the peace process had been preventing the full realization of Azerbaijan’s sovereign rights. President Ilham Aliyev repeatedly declared that 'the continued illegal presence of the Armenian armed forces in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan is a source of military tension in the region.' This statement fully corresponded to international law, because according to the principles of the UN, every state has the right to security and governance within its sovereign territory.

In September 2023, against the background of the next provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces in the Karabakh region, Azerbaijan began local anti-terror measures. The measures lasted only one day, but the result was historic – the separatist regime was completely destroyed, the armed groups were disarmed, and Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over the Karabakh region was fully restored.

The separatist leaders were arrested, and their trial is currently continuing in Baku. These measures were not war, but from a legal point of view the restoration of constitutional order. President Ilham Aliyev managed this process with exceptional precision both militarily, politically and diplomatically.

After our lands were completely liberated, the Azerbaijani state began to implement the “Great Return” program in these territories. Large-scale reconstruction works were carried out in such cities as Shusha, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Lachin and Aghdam. New roads, airports, power lines, schools and hospitals were built. This was not only physical reconstruction – this was the restoration of the people’s spirit, the manifestation of the state’s strategic vision directed toward the future.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that 'Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur will become one of the most developed regions in the world.' This vision is already becoming reality. After the restoration of sovereignty in Karabakh, Azerbaijan put forward an agenda of sustainable peace and cooperation in the region. President Ilham Aliyev’s position was clear: 'We want peace, we don't want war, peace, but a fair peace.'

The peace agreement project proposed by Azerbaijan was based on five main principles of international law. These principles were in accordance with the norms of international law and served as a guarantee of long-term stability in the region. However, at the initial stage, the Armenian government strongly resisted this process. Yerevan, under the pressure of Western circles and the influence of internal radical groups, pursued a policy of prolonging peace negotiations.

President Ilham Aliyev managed this situation calmly. In the Brussels format, as well as in Moscow and Washington meetings, he defended Azerbaijan’s national interests with an unwavering and principled position. At this stage, Azerbaijan’s diplomacy was also operating at the level of cultural and legal diplomacy. The facts presented by Azerbaijan, the reconstruction policy implemented after the war, and the convincing arguments against Armenia’s revanchist rhetoric were accepted by the international community. As a result, the world community increasingly recognized that peace in the South Caucasus was possible only in the format proposed by Azerbaijan," he noted.

The analyst emphasized that in August 2025, under the mediation of the U.S., a trilateral meeting took place in Washington between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"This meeting went down in history as the turning point of South Caucasus diplomacy. The Washington format, unlike the previous Brussels and Moscow negotiations, was fully aimed at result. Because by then the disputed issues had been practically resolved and Azerbaijan’s sovereignty fully restored. At the Washington meeting, the parties reached agreement based on the peace treaty project proposed by Azerbaijan.

The initialing of the agreement in fact formalized the legal end of the conflict. A number of important provisions were included in the document. This agreement was the conclusion of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic victory. The document signed in Washington has historical significance in many respects: the era of war in the region officially ended, Armenia’s claims against Azerbaijan were legally abolished, the U.S. and the international community recognized Azerbaijan’s role as leader and initiator, and a new stage of integration in the South Caucasus began," he noted.

According to him, November 8 is not only a day of military victory in the history of Azerbaijan. This day is engraved in memories as the triumph of the people’s will, the power of the state, and leadership.

"The Azerbaijani people went through difficult trials in the early 1990s. The lands were occupied, hundreds of thousands of people became internally displaced, and it was a country whose voice was little heard in the international system. But this nation had the strength to rewrite its own history. And the leadership factor played a decisive role in forming and directing this power. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani state combined strategic thinking with national will and created a turning point in history that is rarely encountered. At the core of President Ilham Aliyev’s political line lies the principle of strengthening the independence of the state, ensuring the welfare of the people, and restoring justice," the analyst said.

Garayev pointed out that as a result of President Ilham Aliyev’s far-sighted policy, Azerbaijan’s position was delivered to the world during the 44-day war.

"During the war, President Ilham Aliyev was both the Supreme Commander of the front and the leader of diplomacy. His ideological struggle carried out on global media platforms such as BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera, TRT and others ensured the victory of truth on the information front. The liberation of Karabakh was not only the restoration of territorial integrity, but also the revival of national identity, spirit and pride. The liberation of Shusha was not only a military operation for Azerbaijan – it was the liberation of culture, history and faith.

The cities rebuilt in Karabakh, the returning families, the restored mosques and schools confirm the human value of this victory. The complete restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty in September 2023 was the second phase of the historical process. This event showed that Azerbaijan had fought not only for land, but for the principles of statehood. The peace diplomacy that started afterward was already moving forward under Azerbaijan’s initiative. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, a doctrine of peace, development and cooperation was formed in the region.

The factor that forced Armenia into peace was not only military power – it was also Azerbaijan’s diplomatic and political superiority. The initialing of the peace agreement signed in Washington in August 2025 was the peak of Azerbaijan’s diplomacy. This document was not only an agreement between two countries – it was the beginning of a new era in the South Caucasus. With the peace treaty, Azerbaijan legally puts an end to the conflict with Armenia, determines the architecture of security in the region, and with its own initiative turns into the leader of the regional integration process," Garayev noted.

The analyst underlined that today Azerbaijan is not only a victorious state – it has the status of a leader country, adding that a new political and economic order in the South Caucasus is being formed based on Azerbaijan’s initiatives.

"Projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Zangezur corridor, and the Southern Gas Corridor play the role of strategic arteries uniting the region. The Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions are turning into the centers of Azerbaijan’s green energy and smart city concepts. Azerbaijan acts on the international level as a platform for peace and security – hosting COP29 and its activeness in UN platforms are clear proofs of this. At the center of all these processes stands President Ilham Aliyev’s school of leadership – this school is built on pragmatism, realism and national interests.

November 8 is now not only the memory of victory – this date is a day of responsibility and inspiration for future generations. Today, if our tricolor flag is waving in free Karabakh, this is thanks to the unity of the people, the heroism of the army and the farsighted policy of President Ilham Aliyev. Now a new task stands before Azerbaijan – to rebuild Karabakh, protect peace and pass this spirit to the generations of the future.

The 35-year path from the shocks of the 1990s to the peace treaty of 2025 is the chronicle of the rebirth of a nation. At the beginning of this road stood pain, and at its end – pride. November 8 – is the peak of this road. This date is the triumph of the will, patience, power and state thinking of the Azerbaijani people under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. Today, the world recognizes Azerbaijan as a victorious, just and peace-loving state," Garayev concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel