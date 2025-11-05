Azerbaijan and EU discuss peace process with Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received Magdalena Grono, European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, on November 5, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

In the course of the meeting, the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU), the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as regional and international issues, were discussed.

The sides discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in the political, economic, transport, energy, and other fields. The importance of negotiations on platforms and instruments of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union was noted.

Moreover, it was noted that high-level contacts between the parties and dialogues held in recent months had been satisfactory, and the importance of continuing efforts in this direction was emphasized.

The Special Representative expressed the European Union's readiness to support the achievements made at the Washington summit.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in turn, informed his interlocutor about the progress and prospects achieved in the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and peaceful settlement, and also brought to the attention of his interlocutor the position of our country.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.