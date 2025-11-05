C5+1 should evolve into C6 with Azerbaijan's participation, Ambassador Hoagland says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Azerbaijan should be included in the C5+1 format between the United States and Central Asia, said Ambassador Richard Hoagland, Chairman of the Board at the Caspian Policy Center (CPC), Trend reports.

He made the statement at the CPC event titled "A Decade of Partnership: What Lies Ahead for C5+1?" held today.

"I would like to make one recommendation that I hope the C5 nations will discuss in Washington this week, especially during their summit tomorrow," Hoagland said. "That recommendation is to institutionalize the C5 as an international organization - or perhaps I should say the C6 - because Azerbaijan is increasingly involved in all the meetings of the C5," he said.

The ambassador compared this idea to the formation of ASEAN in Southeast Asia and the Baltic Council. "When you have an international organization, you gain greater influence on the global stage," he added.

Hoagland also noted that the five Central Asian nations are in a particularly complex geopolitical environment. "They must engage effectively with their neighbors - Russia, China, Iran, and Afghanistan - as well as with more distant partners such as the European Union and the United States," he said. "The C5 countries are managing this successfully, each in their own way".