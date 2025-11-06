Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with NATO delegation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received NATO delegation visiting the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The delegation includes the permanent representatives of Türkiye, Greece, Hungary, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Portugal, and Spain to NATO, as well as the deputy permanent representatives of the U.S. and France to NATO.

The meeting discussed the main aspects of the Azerbaijan–NATO cooperation agenda, as well as regional and international security issues, and the current state and prospects of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

Bayramov informed the ambassadors about the history of occupation, the existing security situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the agreements reached within the framework of the Washington Summit and the peace prospects, as well as plans regarding transport corridors in the region.

In addition, attention was drawn to the mine threat in the area.

The meetings also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

