Azerbaijani NGOs set to gather in Karabakh for key cooperation forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3.​ An Azerbaijani non-governmental organization (NGO) cooperation forum will soon take place in Karabakh, said Ulviyya Garayeva, Public Relations Manager at the State Support Agency for NGOs, Trend reports.

Garayeva noted that the forum will be dedicated to the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty."

“For the third consecutive year, Azerbaijani NGOs have been organizing annual cooperation meetings, forums with broad discussion platforms. In November 2023, similar forums were held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, and in June 2024 at the Congress Center in Zangilan. The next forum will take place in Karabakh,” she said.

She added that preparations are also underway in connection with the VI NGO Development and Exchange Program.

“Previous programs were held in Mingachevir, Naftalan, Baku, Nakhchivan, and Shamakhi. For the first time, this program is planned to be organized in the liberated territories,” Garayeva noted.

