CIS Games Organizing Committee convenes for 3rd official meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ The 3rd session of the Organizing Committee for the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Samir Sharifov, on September 4, Trend reports.

The meeting included presentations from the Baku City Circuit Operations Company under the Ministry of Youth and Sports on preparations for the Games.

The presentations covered a wide range of operational and organizational aspects, including airport operations, transportation, security, uniforms, accreditation, branding, events, award ceremonies, ticketing systems, logistics, catering, cleaning and waste management, administrative affairs, human resources and workforce management, volunteer programs for the Games, venue management, media services and communications, information technology and broadcasting, sports operations, and preparations for the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as readiness of sports facilities for the Games.

