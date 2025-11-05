Last hours! The next “Zeekr 001” winner will be announced soon!

Today, in the Bakcell mega lottery, artificial intelligence will select the next winner of a luxury car.

According to Trend, Bakcell subscribers have the chance to win an iPhone 17 every day and a luxury car every week as part of the lottery.

To win in the lottery, it’s enough to purchase “Chance” packages. These packages provide both entry to the lottery and on-net call minutes.

• For 3 “Chance” packages: *3#YES

• For 25 “Chance” packages: *25#YES

All winner selections are broadcast live on Bakcell’s social media pages.

For more information, visit lotereya.bakcell.com