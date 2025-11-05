Last hours! The next “Zeekr 001” winner will be announced soon!

Today, in the Bakcell mega lottery, artificial intelligence will select the next winner of a luxury car.
According to Trend, Bakcell subscribers have the chance to win an iPhone 17 every day and a luxury car every week as part of the lottery.
To win in the lottery, it’s enough to purchase “Chance”
packages. These packages provide both entry to the lottery and
on-net call minutes.
• For 3 “Chance” packages: *3#YES
• For 25 “Chance” packages: *25#YES
All winner selections are broadcast live on Bakcell’s social media pages.
For more information, visit lotereya.bakcell.com