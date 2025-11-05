Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Last hours! The next “Zeekr 001” winner will be announced soon!

Society Materials 5 November 2025 15:42 (UTC +04:00)
Last hours! The next “Zeekr 001” winner will be announced soon!

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

Today, in the Bakcell mega lottery, artificial intelligence will select the next winner of a luxury car.

According to Trend, Bakcell subscribers have the chance to win an iPhone 17 every day and a luxury car every week as part of the lottery.

To win in the lottery, it’s enough to purchase “Chance” packages. These packages provide both entry to the lottery and on-net call minutes.
• For 3 “Chance” packages: *3#YES
• For 25 “Chance” packages: *25#YES

All winner selections are broadcast live on Bakcell’s social media pages.

For more information, visit lotereya.bakcell.com

Latest

Latest

Read more