A new era begins in public transportation with the support of Birbank

Through the initiative and technological support of the country’s first digital bank, Birbank, a project has been implemented that marks the beginning of a new era in the public transportation system. As part of a joint initiative with BakıKart, passengers can now pay for metro rides in Baku Metro using any NFC-enabled bank card, regardless of which bank issued it.

This innovation benefits not only Kapital Bank customers but also users of all other banks, providing equal convenience and accessibility. In addition, the new system supports payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay, while continuing to accept Birbank, BakıKart, and m10 payments – offering passengers more freedom of choice and greater comfort.

The NFC payment system, which supports digital transactions and cashless use of public transport, is planned to be implemented on city bus routes by the end of the year.

The partnership between Birbank and BakıKart had previously introduced QR payments in public transport. Thanks to this solution, passengers traveling by metro and bus in Baku and the Absheron region can easily pay their fares using a QR ticket generated in the Birbank mobile app, without the need for a physical card.

