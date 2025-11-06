Arayik Harutyunyan’s involvement in crimes confirmed by evidence - prosecutor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ On November 6, the Baku Military Court continued the trial on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia with the issuing of the indictment by prosecutors representing the state, Trend reports.

The court hearing began with the announcement of documents and evidence confirming the involvement of the accused individuals in the criminal organization.

Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev presented the section of the documents and evidence related to the accused Arayik Harutyunyan (Arayik Vladimirovich Harutyunyan). The evidence examined at the court hearing confirmed that, by joining the criminal organization in December 1991, Arayik Harutyunyan was directly and indirectly involved in all crimes committed by the criminal group, performing various roles within it until September 20, 2023.

According to the presented materials, Harutyunyan, along with his brother, participated in the crimes committed against Azerbaijan in 1990, including in the Karkijahan and Khojaly battles.

The documents proved that the accused was not an ordinary participant but played a direct role in ensuring the combat capability of the enemy army, the uninterrupted supply of armed groups, and maintaining their capacity to conduct illegal military operations.

Video materials reviewed in court confirmed that the accused had repeatedly visited the formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories, directly participated in inspecting combat positions, assessed the potential of the stationed forces, and ensured the continuation of military operations. This once again confirms his crucial role in providing information, organizational, and personnel support for the armed aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The documents also indicated that, in addition to his participation in numerous crimes and terrorist acts against the Azerbaijani people, particularly civilians, Harutyunyan publicly shared and justified his actions on social media platforms.

The court proceedings continue against the citizens of Armenia accused of committing crimes resulting from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as financing terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.