Romania commemorates Azerbaijan’s Victory Day with festive event (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ An event dedicated to Victory Day was held in Bucharest, organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania on November 4, Trend reports.

The ceremony brought together heads and staff of diplomatic missions accredited in Romania, representatives of the Romanian government and parliament, public figures, media representatives, members of the Azerbaijani community, and visiting officials from Azerbaijani state media bodies.

The event began with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Romania. Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Romania, Gudsi Osmanov, opened the ceremony, emphasizing that Victory Day is a source of national pride for the Azerbaijani people. He noted that under the leadership of President and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan restored historical justice and ensured its territorial integrity during the 44-day Second Karabakh War of 2020.

Osmanov also underlined the importance of the peace declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on August 8, with the participation of the U.S. President, noting that it laid the foundation for a new stage of lasting peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

Speaking on behalf of the Romanian government, Deputy Prime Minister and Co-chair of the Romania-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group Marian Neacșu congratulated the Azerbaijani people on Victory Day. He stressed that lasting peace in the South Caucasus is vital for implementing major international economic, transport, and energy projects, describing Azerbaijan as an essential partner for stability and development in the region.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Romania, Özgür Kıvanç Altan, also congratulated the Azerbaijani people, noting that the historic victory of 2020 strengthened the unity and brotherhood of the Turkic world.

“Azerbaijan’s victory is a source of pride for all Turkic states. Türkiye has always stood by Azerbaijan and will continue to do so as a brotherly nation,” he said.

The Grand Mufti of Romania’s Muslim community, Yusuf Murat, also extended congratulations, describing the end of the long-standing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a triumph of justice. He concluded his speech with the words of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk: “Peace at home, peace in the world.”

As part of the event, a video commemorating November 8, Victory Day, was presented, highlighting Azerbaijan’s heroic struggle, triumph in the Second Karabakh War, and the restoration of liberated territories. The program continued with musical performances, including renditions of Azerbaijani songs by a children’s ensemble from Romania, which were met with enthusiastic applause.

During the official reception, attendees enjoyed Azerbaijani national music alongside traditional cuisine. Participants expressed admiration for Azerbaijan’s accomplishments and conveyed their wishes for peace, prosperity, and continued advancement to the Azerbaijani people.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel