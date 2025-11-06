Azerbaijan's Baku hosts ZafarFest-5 creative festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ Azerbaijan's Baku hosted a creative festival titled “ZafarFest” at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, organized by the Ministry of Science and Education to mark the 5th anniversary of the Second Karabakh War on November 6, Trend reports.

The event gathered government officials, members of parliament, cultural and media figures, education specialists, children of martyrs, and school communities from across the country.

Performances were presented by artistic groups from youth development centers operating under the Ministry of Science and Education, as well as students from the Arts Gymnasium of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Children's Music School No. 3 named after Jovdat Hajiyev, and the “Senat” Children’s Music and Art Center. Nearly 400 schoolchildren took part, performing patriotic songs and reciting poems dedicated to the homeland.

The festival, dedicated to the victory in the Patriotic War, has been held annually and has become a significant platform for showcasing the patriotism and creativity of young people.

The event’s main purpose was to honor the memory of those who fell in the war, highlight the heroism of the Azerbaijani Army, and educate the younger generation about the meaning of the country’s struggle for territorial integrity. It also aimed to instill pride in the historic achievements of the Patriotic War, emphasizing their importance for both Azerbaijan and the broader Turkic world.

