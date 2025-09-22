EBRD invests in Bosnia's bank to drive SME digital transformation

Photo: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is set to provide a 2 million euros senior secured loan to Bosnia’s Addiko Bank, aiming to boost SME digitalisation, green investments, and regional business skills under the Go Digital in the Western Balkans Programme.

