Bosnia-UN partnership enters new phase strengthening peacebuilding efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4.​ Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Josip Brkić held a meeting in Sarajevo with the newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Arnhild Spence, Trend reports.

At the start of the meeting, Deputy Minister Brkić welcomed Coordinator Spence, emphasizing the long-standing and significant cooperation between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the United Nations. He underlined that the partnership with the UN holds strategic importance for Bosnia and Herzegovina, particularly in the context of joint efforts toward sustainable development, institutional strengthening, and the promotion of human rights.

During the meeting, Brkić briefed his counterpart on the current political and social situation in the country, describing the previous period as challenging but expressing hope that the coming phase will bring greater stability and more open dialogue. In this context, he highlighted the importance of continued international support, noting the unanimous extension of the EUFOR Althea mission’s mandate in the UN Security Council as a strong sign of trust and commitment to preserving peace and security in the region.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s cooperation with NATO, which was recognized as a framework for long-term security and stability both in the country and the wider region.

Resident Coordinator Spence thanked Bosnia and Herzegovina for its openness toward the United Nations, stressing that the UN’s activities in the country are centered on people and their needs. She reiterated that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are the foundation of their work, aimed at ensuring a peaceful and dignified life for all.

Spence also emphasized the importance of reconciliation, conflict prevention, and trust-building among communities, noting the UN’s support through various funds focused on strengthening local capacities and promoting stability through inclusive approaches.

At the end of the meeting, both sides expressed readiness to further enhance cooperation with the goal of improving the quality of life for the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina.