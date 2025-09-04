Latvia to host high-level visit from Croatian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. On Friday, September 5, 2025, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže will roll out the red carpet for Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman during an official working visit to Riga, Trend reports.

The ministers will engage in a discourse on bilateral and regional synergies, European security paradigms, EU strategic imperatives, and the forthcoming multiannual fiscal framework.



In the course of his diplomatic engagement, Minister Grlić Radman is scheduled to confer with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs and key stakeholders from the Saeima, in addition to conducting a site visit to the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence.



Furthermore, he is slated to present a discourse at the University of Latvia under the title “Medium-Sized EU Member States and the Future of European Security: A Croatian Perspective.”

