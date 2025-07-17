Uzbekistan spotlights details of multimodal corridor agreement with China (Exclusive)
Uzbekistan and China have reached key agreements to advance a strategically important multimodal transport corridor linking China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan. The initiative aims to boost regional trade, streamline logistics, and attract new infrastructure investment, according to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport.
