Kazakhstan, AIIB strengthen partnership on green and smart technology project
Photo: Akorda
The President of Kazakhstan met with the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to discuss expanding cooperation, particularly in green and smart technology projects. Since their last meeting in May 2023, collaboration has advanced significantly, with AIIB supporting over $2 billion in key projects across Kazakhstan, including renewable energy, transport infrastructure, and healthcare facilities.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy