Kazakhstan, AIIB strengthen partnership on green and smart technology project

Photo: Akorda

The President of Kazakhstan met with the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to discuss expanding cooperation, particularly in green and smart technology projects. Since their last meeting in May 2023, collaboration has advanced significantly, with AIIB supporting over $2 billion in key projects across Kazakhstan, including renewable energy, transport infrastructure, and healthcare facilities.

