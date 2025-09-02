Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price descends
On September 2, 2025, the new Bahar Azadi gold coin dropped to 936 million rials ($1,621) from 971 million rials ($1,681). The older coin sold for 877 million rials ($1,519), the half coin for 508 million rials ($880), and the quarter coin for 304 million rials ($526). One gram of 18-carat gold was priced at 86.6 million rials ($150),
