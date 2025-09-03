Kazakhstan’s Baiterek Holding propels strategic partnerships with Chinese financial bodies

Photo: Baiterek Holding's official website

During President Tokayev’s official visit to China (Aug 30 – Sept 3, 2025), Baiterek Holding participated in the 8th Kazakhstan-China Business Council, signing key financial agreements with major Chinese institutions. Highlights included a $70 million bank loan agreement with ICBC Almaty, a $1 billion credit line framework with China Eximbank, and plans to issue yuan-denominated bonds worth up to 5 billion yuan (approximately $700 million).

