Azerbaijan sees steady growth in small business lending in 7M2025
Loans to small businesses in Azerbaijan reached around 1.53 billion manats by the end of July, marking a modest rise from the previous month and year. The total business loan portfolio of Azerbaijani banks now exceeds 15 billion manats, reflecting steady growth over the past year.
