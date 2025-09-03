Media tour set in motion to showcase enterprises of Azertechnoline (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. A media tour to Azertechnoline LLC, a resident of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park and part of Azmade Group LLC, including its several enterprises, has been organized, Trend reports.

At the event, media representatives had the chance to see the inner workings of Azertechnoline, one of Azerbaijan’s top industrial manufacturers, up close and personal.



They took a good hard look at the production of polyethylene and multilayer pipes, products for water supply and sewage systems, along with components for heavy industrial infrastructure—all rolled out by Azertechnoline.

The media swung by the company’s Iron Pipe Plant, Technical Equipment Plant, and Polyethylene Products Plant, getting a firsthand look at the production processes in action.



The representatives were brought up to speed on the company’s goings-on, covering the nuts and bolts of product quality, toeing the line with European standards, cutting-edge eco-friendly technologies, top-notch equipment, and the bright prospects for export potential.

Azertechnoline, under the leadership of Chairman of Azmade Group’s Board Emruz Isgandarov, is a pivotal entity catalyzing transformative advancements within Azerbaijan’s industrial landscape.



Since its inception, the organization has been instrumental in catalyzing the evolution and enhancement of the nation’s industrial framework.



The media tour elucidated that all three facilities of Azertechnoline are equipped with testing laboratories, wherein raw materials are subjected to rigorous quality assessments prior to the commencement of production processes. These laboratories engage in synergistic collaborations with more than 120 public and private entities.

The event concluded with a Q&A session where journalists’ questions were answered.

Head of the Commercial Department of Azertechnoline Jeyhun Guliyev said that the company’s focus is not only on the domestic market but also on export-oriented production.

Since its inception, the enterprise has strategically positioned itself to manufacture goods for international distribution, and as of today, its product portfolio is disseminated across over 25 jurisdictions, encompassing both adjacent and European markets.



Since the previous fiscal year, there has been a notable uptick in export activities directed towards the United States market.



This achievement underscores Azertechnoline's esteemed standing in the realm of high-caliber production and steadfast dependability.



In terms of yearly output potential, Guliyev highlighted that the Iron Pipe and Polyethylene Products Plants achieve a production threshold exceeding 100,000 tons apiece, whereas the Technical Equipment Plant reaches an output of over 12,000 tons. Augmenting throughput on an annual basis constitutes a primary objective of the organization.

Strategic initiatives are presently being operationalized to enhance manufacturing capacities in reaction to surging market demand, with numerous construction projects actively in progress.



Guliyev also articulated that Azertechnoline has significantly impacted the labor market by establishing a robust employment framework over the preceding 13 years, currently engaging a workforce exceeding 1,000 personnel.



The organization has instituted experiential learning pathways for newly minted alumni, offering competitive remuneration packages alongside ancillary perks, including sustenance provisions and transit facilitation within the Baku metropolitan area.



The event culminated in a commemorative photographic session.



Established in 2012, Azertechnoline has evolved into a preeminent player in the industrial sector, facilitating the export of products to diverse markets across the Middle East, the CIS, and Europe.

