Iran's passenger car production downturns
Passenger car production in Iran fell by 17.2 percent in the first five months of the current Iranian year, dropping by 66,038 units compared to the same period last year. The country’s three main automakers — Iran Khodro, Saipa, and Pars Khodro — produced 316,079 cars, down from 382,117 units.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy