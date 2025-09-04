Iran's passenger car production downturns

Passenger car production in Iran fell by 17.2 percent in the first five months of the current Iranian year, dropping by 66,038 units compared to the same period last year. The country’s three main automakers — Iran Khodro, Saipa, and Pars Khodro — produced 316,079 cars, down from 382,117 units.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register