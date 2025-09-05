Iranian car market shifts as imports rise over past year

Passenger car imports to Iran rose by about one quarter over the past year, with more than 60,000 vehicles brought into the country. Customs data shows that in the first five months of the current Iranian year, nearly 20,000 cars worth roughly $430 million entered the market, as authorities seek to stabilize prices through tariff adjustments.

