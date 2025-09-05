Turkmenistan showcases polyethylene pipes and concrete blocks at exchange
Turkmenhimiya SC offered multiple polyethylene pipe lots manufactured at the Factory Turkmenturba. All lots were denominated in US dollars and intended for external markets.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy