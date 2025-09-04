Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan, China tie knot on partnership between their central banks

Economy Materials 4 September 2025 16:24 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, China tie knot on partnership between their central banks

Follow Trend on

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) have signed a memorandum to strengthen cooperation between the two institutions, Trend reports via the CBA.

The accord will establish a structured paradigm to optimize synergies, bolster interrelations, and facilitate the dissemination of specialized knowledge and exemplary methodologies. Both financial institutions are strategizing to convene collaborative assemblies, symposiums, and expert excursions to deliberate on pivotal subjects including monetary policy frameworks, financial sector evolution, payment infrastructure, and fintech advancements.

This collaboration is anticipated to catalyze the enhancement of central banking functionalities and facilitate the holistic evolution of the financial ecosystems in both nations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more