Azerbaijan, China tie knot on partnership between their central banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) have signed a memorandum to strengthen cooperation between the two institutions, Trend reports via the CBA.
The accord will establish a structured paradigm to optimize
synergies, bolster interrelations, and facilitate the dissemination
of specialized knowledge and exemplary methodologies. Both
financial institutions are strategizing to convene collaborative
assemblies, symposiums, and expert excursions to deliberate on
pivotal subjects including monetary policy frameworks, financial
sector evolution, payment infrastructure, and fintech
advancements.
This collaboration is anticipated to catalyze the enhancement of central banking functionalities and facilitate the holistic evolution of the financial ecosystems in both nations.
