OpenAI focuses on building bridges with Azerbaijani students - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. OpenAI intends to recruit Azerbaijani students, OpenAI researcher Mostafa Rohaninejad told Trend on the sidelines of the ICPC (International Interuniversity Programming Competition) World Finals 2025.

"We are delighted to be working with students at the 49th ICPC World Finals in Baku," he said.

He noted that the event is attended by very smart students, as well as many international OpenAI participants.

"We try to recruit students, including the most talented students from Azerbaijan, because they rank among the most talented in the world. We hope that some of them will join internship programs, full-time job opportunities in the future, and then maybe start their own companies here and develop the ecosystem.

We see that when students from different ethnic backgrounds and cultures come to the US and work, they develop their skills and then go back home and strengthen the ecosystem there. It's a very positive ecosystem. So we are very excited about it," he explained.

The researcher emphasized that one of the best things they can do as OpenAI is to attract the smartest and most talented students to their company.

"This is because I think one of the best training ways is to learn by working.

As a company, we are investing heavily in the development of solar, wind, and many renewable nuclear energy technologies, because there is not enough energy available.

We are trying to build millions of GPUs (Graphics Processing Units), and this requires gigawatts of energy. That is why we are trying to cooperate with companies working on new solar technologies and new nuclear technologies. Our founder, Sam Altman, has also invested a lot in nuclear fusion.

I don't have a big knowledge about the renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan, but I'm sure that if they are working in this field, they can use AI technologies in this sector as well," Rohaninejad concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel