Hamkorbank outpaces rivals in Uzbekistan’s expanding POS sector

Uzbekistan’s network of POS terminals continues to expand, reaching 425,233 units as of August 2025. Hamkorbank leads the market, while other banks like Xalq Bank and the National Bank follow closely, highlighting the country’s steady growth in cashless payment infrastructure.

