ICPC’s talent investment fuels our passion as local World Finals team - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. As the local team supporting the ICPC World Finals in Baku, we were inspired by the idea of investing in innovation, technology, and, above all, talent, the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the closing ceremony of the 49th International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals in Baku.

"It is a great honor for us to welcome you and share the rich heritage of our country, the beautiful city of Baku. As the local team supporting these competitions, we were inspired by the idea of investing in innovation, technology, and, above all, talent. Especially talent, because you are the driving force behind future change. I sincerely hope that when you return home, you will cherish your memories of the competition, as well as the spirit of our culture, the warmth of our hospitality, and, of course, the long-lasting friendships you have made during these days," Kazimov said.

I realized that the algorithms you write are not just lines of code. They reflect your creativity, patience, and, most importantly, teamwork. You are becoming part of a community of global leaders and talents who will shape the digital future of our planet. Keep solving problems, innovating, and, most importantly, remain worthy citizens of this world," he added.