Azerbaijan unveils annual capacity of its Horadiz-Aghband railway

AGHBAND, Azerbaijan, September 5.​ The Horadiz-Aghband railway is set to handle an annual freight capacity of 15 million tons, said Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, head of the Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Trend’s regional correspondent reports.

In a discourse with the media, Hajiyev elucidated that the railway development is being executed in a tripartite framework.



The initial phase has successfully finalized the fabrication of 259 drainage structures, 39 span structures, 4 wildlife corridors, 5 elevated thoroughfares, and 7 subsurface passages. Ongoing development encompasses the excavation of four subterranean conduits, the erection of a singular overpass, the establishment of one gallery space, and the installation of three drainage structures.



Upon the completion of all operational tasks, the railway infrastructure will achieve its projected annual capacity metrics," Hajiyev elaborated.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel