Azerbaijan set to complete construction of Horadiz–Aghband railway in 2026

AGHBAND, Azerbaijan, September 5. The construction of the Horadiz–Aghband railway is planned to be fully completed in 2026, the head of the public relations department of the Azerbaijan Railways, Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, told reporters, Trend’s regional correspondent reports.

According to Trend's correspondent in the Zangilan district, this was announced by Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, head of the public relations department of the Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).

According to him, the construction of the Horadiz–Aghband railway is being carried out by the Azerbaijani state for the purpose of implementing the Zangezur corridor: "The project is planned to be fully completed in 2026. The total length of the Horadiz–Aghband railway line is 110.4 km (including access roads - 140.6 km). The construction of stations in Horadiz, Yukhari Marjanli, Shukurbayli, Soltanli, Gumlagh, Hakari, Mindjivan, Bartaz, and Aghband are planned for construction along the route.

The official emphasized that 84 percent of the design work on the railway line has been completed, and 67 percent of the construction and installation work has been completed: "The demining of sections with a total width of 60 meters along the fortification strip and the special protection zone of the railway line with a length of 110.4 km has been completed, and the demining of sections requiring additional expansion is continuing. At the same time, demining work has been carried out repeatedly due to changes in the axis of the road on the 72-82 km section of the railway line."

“On the 75.6 km section of the Horadiz–Aghband railway line along the axis and on the 87 km section, including access roads, the laying of rail sleepers on the 65.6 km section has been fully completed, as well as the installation of long rails,” Hajiyev concluded.