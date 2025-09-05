Budapest hosts Azerbaijan-Hungary business forum (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. An Azerbaijan-Hungary business forum was held in Budapest within the framework of the 11th meeting of the joint commission on economic cooperation between the countries' governments, with the participation of representatives from the public and private sectors, Trend reports.

The commission co-chairs - Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó - delivered speeches at the forum.

Babayev said that the results of the 11th meeting determined the future directions of cooperation in accordance with the spirit of friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

The Azerbaijani minister emphasized that governments define the framework for cooperation agreements, while the business community and investors turn those agreements into concrete projects.

According to him, the business forum plays an important role as a platform for building partnerships, promoting innovation, and accessing new markets.

Highlighting that Azerbaijan is a stable and reliable partner based on the principles of diversification, sustainability, and openness, Babayev invited Hungarian companies to invest in Azerbaijan and noted that Azerbaijani companies also eagerly anticipate new development opportunities in Hungary and the European Union.

“The friendship and reliable partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary create a strong foundation for future cooperation. Future progress will depend on the creativity and ambitions of the business community. I'm confident that the ideas exchanged today will pave the way for promising initiatives and long-term success,” Babayev added.

The forum discussed opportunities for cooperation in the areas of bilateral trade expansion, investment promotion, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, energy, green economy, food security, and transport.

At the same time, Deputy Executive Director of AZPROMO Tural Hajili gave a comprehensive presentation on the investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region, and invited Hungarian entrepreneurs to get acquainted with the dynamically developing economy and the favorable investment environment of our country and to benefit from this potential.

Furthermore, Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Sevda Aliyeva, gave a presentation on Azerbaijan’s tourism sector, rich cultural heritage, and unique tourism routes.

At the forum, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Azerbaijan's Hieronica Limited and the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA).

Meetings were held between businesspeople at the business forum, and discussions were conducted regarding future cooperation.

In total, the event brought together more than 90 companies, including 30 companies from Azerbaijan.

