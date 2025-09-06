Turkmenistan and UNDP ignite green revolution with renewable energy training

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 6. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) held a two-day training seminar on sustainable energy transition and the development of renewable energy sources (RES) in Turkmenistan, Trend reports via UNDP.

Participants reviewed global trends in renewable energy, noting that RES already account for more than 30 percent of global electricity production, while hydrogen is emerging as a key factor in future development.

Special attention was given to Turkmenistan’s potential in solar energy. Experts highlighted that the country enjoys one of the highest levels of solar insolation in Central Asia, ranging from 2,500 to 3,000 hours of sunshine per year, making it a promising hub for solar power projects.

The seminar also introduced advanced technologies for assessing RES potential and discussed financing mechanisms for green projects, including the issuance of green bonds and access to climate funds.

Another key topic was the reduction of methane emissions. The discussions addressed ways to strengthen Turkmenistan’s legal framework to reduce the carbon footprint in the oil and gas sector.

The event was organized within the framework of the joint program “Support for policy development and strengthening national capacity in the field of transition to green energy in Turkmenistan.”