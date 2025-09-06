Uzbekistan reveals growth in grape production across regions

Photo: National Statistics Committee

Uzbekistan’s grape harvest is on the rise, with farms across the country producing more than 56,000 tons in the first half of 2025. Surkhandarya, Namangan, and Kashkadarya lead the way, reflecting steady growth in the nation’s viticulture sector.

