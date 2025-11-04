Iran's methanol export hits rough patch in 7M2025
Iran's methanol exports fell by 13.3% in value and 3.42% in weight during the first seven months of the current Iranian year, totaling 6.46 million tons valued at $1.34 billion. This compares to 6.69 million tons worth $1.54 billion in the same period last year. Methanol made up 4.18% of Iran's export value and 7.03% of its export weight.
