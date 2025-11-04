Iran reveals nation's agricultural and food products with top price elevations in 7M2025

In the seventh month of the current Iranian year, beans rose by 255 percent, Iranian rice by 155 percent, and peaches by 138 percent. Watermelon and melon prices increased by 133 percent and 127 percent, respectively. Foreign rice, apples, and rainbow trout also saw significant price hikes of 61.6 percent, 116 percent, and 55.8 percent.

