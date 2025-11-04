Tajikistan and Pakistan set stage for strategic dialogue council

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 4. President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, met with President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, and discussed the necessity of establishing a Strategic Dialogue Council, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik President.

The meeting took place in Doha on the sidelines of the UN Summit for Social Development. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation and agreed on the establishment of a Strategic Dialogue Council as a key mechanism to strengthen and coordinate their political, economic, and investment relations.

The council is anticipated to function as a platform for regular consultations and high-level engagement, ensuring that both countries effectively leverage the full potential of their strategic partnership. The discussion further underscored the significance of expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as strengthening interparliamentary relations through friendship groups.