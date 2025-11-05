Free trade deal boosts Georgia-China economic relations, says PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. China has become one of Georgia’s main trading partners, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said during the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo, Trend reports.

“The entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement in January 2018, which covers almost 95 percent of Georgian exports, has been a game changer and significantly increased trade volumes,” Kobakhidze noted.

According to the PM, bilateral trade reached $1.6 billion in the first nine months of 2025, marking an impressive 15 percent growth. “This growth reflects the strength of our bilateral economic relations and points to even greater potential for expansion in the coming years,” he emphasized.

Kobakhidze also praised China’s efforts to further open its vast domestic market and expand access to key sectors, creating new opportunities for Georgian businesses to enter global markets and promote innovation.

He highlighted the recent surge in Chinese investments in Georgia in 2025, while noting that there remains significant potential for deeper cooperation - particularly in energy, transport, logistics, and hospitality.

“The progress achieved across various areas of China-Georgia relations fully aligns with Georgia’s broader economic trajectory, which continues on a positive path in recent years,” the PM concluded.