Tajikistan's Amonatbank and IMF explore ways for expansion of bilateral ties

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 5. Alijon Salimzoda, Chairman of the Board of the State Savings Bank of Tajikistan, Amonatbank, and a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held a meeting and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via Amonatbank.

During the meeting, Salimzoda presented the bank’s performance for the first nine months of 2025, highlighting Amonatbank’s role as a state-owned, systemically important institution actively supporting government programs.

The discussions covered a broad range of topics, including the bank’s business model, revenue sources, financing costs, investment and lending activities, compliance with international standards, and customer obligations.

The meeting also focused on analyzing the bank’s financial position amid external factors and assessing prospects for further collaboration with the IMF. Both sides expressed readiness to continue strengthening their partnership.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) engaged with Tajikistan upon the country's accession to the Fund on April 27, 1993. Nevertheless, owing to the commencement of the civil war (1992-1997), Tajikistan did not commence receiving financial support from the IMF until the latter part of 1996, initiated by a Stand-By Arrangement sanctioned on May 8, 1996. Previously, the Fund participated in the nation's transition from a command economy to a market economy following its independence in 1991.

