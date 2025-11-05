President Zhaparov calls for Kyrgyz-Egyptian Parliamentary co-op and forums

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 5. President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, proposed establishing parliamentary friendship groups and organizing joint parliamentary forums and consultations during a meeting with Speaker of the Egyptian House of RepresentativesHanafy Ali Gebaly in Cairo, Trend reports.

The talks took place as part of President Zhaparov’s official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt and focused on expanding interparliamentary cooperation and strengthening the legal framework between the two countries.

Speaker Hanafi Ali Jebali welcomed the Kyrgyz leader, noting that this was the first official visit by a Kyrgyz president to Egypt and emphasizing its significance for deepening friendship and mutual understanding.

President Zhaparov expressed appreciation for the warm reception and highlighted that the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Egypt are united by shared cultural and spiritual values. He also invited Egyptian parliamentarians to observe the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan scheduled for November 30, 2025, and extended an invitation to Hanafi Ali Jebali to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Zhaparov stressed that although the legal framework between the two countries is still in its early stages, the agreements signed during the visit will form a strong foundation for advancing Kyrgyz-Egyptian cooperation.