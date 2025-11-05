Iran's Central Bank details volume of allocations for imports

From March 21 to November 5, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) allocated $35.3 billion for imports. Of this, $9.19 billion went to essential goods and medicines, including corn ($2.14 billion), oilseeds ($1.29 billion), and vegetable oils ($1.14 billion). Around $25.2 billion was directed to trade and industry, and $954 million to services.

