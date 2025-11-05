Azerbaijan, Arab Coordination Group discuss prospects for joint investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5.​ Azerbaijan has discussed opportunities to deepen economic integration with institutions of the Arab Coordination Group (ACG), the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“At the Arab Coordination Group High-Level Roundtable held in Baku, we underscored Azerbaijan’s productive cooperation with the institutions comprising the Group.

The discussions focused on investment opportunities shaping the region’s economic landscape, the potential of the liberated territories, strategic infrastructure projects, and prospects for joint financing and co-investment initiatives.

We emphasized the importance of expanding collaboration to promote sustainable development, deepen economic integration, and advance shared prosperity," the post read.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel