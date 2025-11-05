Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan, Arab Coordination Group discuss prospects for joint investments

Economy Materials 5 November 2025 18:40 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Arab Coordination Group discuss prospects for joint investments
Photo: Mikayil Jabbarov / X

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5.​ Azerbaijan has discussed opportunities to deepen economic integration with institutions of the Arab Coordination Group (ACG), the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“At the Arab Coordination Group High-Level Roundtable held in Baku, we underscored Azerbaijan’s productive cooperation with the institutions comprising the Group.

The discussions focused on investment opportunities shaping the region’s economic landscape, the potential of the liberated territories, strategic infrastructure projects, and prospects for joint financing and co-investment initiatives.

We emphasized the importance of expanding collaboration to promote sustainable development, deepen economic integration, and advance shared prosperity," the post read.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more