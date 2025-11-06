President Ilham Aliyev approves budget allocation for fisheries and aquaculture center - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree amending his earlier order dated December 27, 2024, concerning the implementation of the “State Budget for 2025,” Trend reports.

Under the decree, the budget expenditures of the Service for the Protection of Biological Diversity under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources have been reduced from 1.38 million manat ($81,000) to 563,681 manat ($331,528). In turn, the Ministry of Agriculture’s Fisheries and Aquaculture Center has been allocated 820,856 manat ($482,785) in the main budget expenditures.

Additionally, the nation's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources’ total budget expenditures have been adjusted from 16.8 million manat ($9.88 million) to 16.5 million manat ($9.7 million), while the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center will receive an additional 282,256 manat ($166,008).

The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with addressing the matters arising from this decree.

In September 2025, five fisheries enterprises and farms previously operating under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources were transferred to the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center. These include the Azerbaijan Experimental Marine Fish Breeding Plant, the Chaykend Trout Breeding Plant, the Kichik Gizilagach Fish Farm, the Tovuz Fish Farm, and “Khilly Fish” LLC.

