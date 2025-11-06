Azerbaijan Railways receives additional block trains in 10M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ Azerbaijan Railways, part of AZCON Holding, received a total of 317 block trains in the first ten months of this year, including 119 transit trains, Trend reports via the company.

According to the company, this represents a jump of 32 percent compared to the same time last year.

During the reporting period, a total of 112,608 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers were transported, which is about 18 percent more than the 95,483 TEU containers recorded in 2024.

Azerbaijan Railways is the state-owned national rail transport provider in the Republic of Azerbaijan. The 2,918 km (1,813 mi) network, with a 1,520 mm gauge, is electrified at 3 kV (3,000 V) DC. The Azerbaijan Railways headquarters is located in the capital, Baku. The inaugural railway line in Azerbaijan was constructed in 1878 and inaugurated in 1880 in the outskirts of Baku. The railway comprises 176 stations, of which Bilajari (in Baku) and Shirvan are fully automated. Twelve stations include container courts equipped with specialized mechanisms and machinery, while three stations—Keshla (in Baku), Ganja, and Khirdalan—are capable of handling high freight containers. In conjunction with the Kars–Tbilisi–Baku railway, a regional rail link project that has directly connected Türkiye, Georgia, and Azerbaijan since 2017, Azerbaijan is modernizing its railway lines with new high-speed rolling stock to replace the outdated equipment.

