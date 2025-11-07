Azerbaijan forking out funds to renovate residential houses in its Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.​ Renovation work with a total cost of 1.4 million manat ($820,000) is beginning on 23 private residential houses in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city, Trend reports.

The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts has already completed the relevant work.

Thus, the agency entrusted the implementation of the aforementioned work to the Barpa AS Limited Liability Company (LLC) and signed a contract.

According to the contract, the company was paid the above sum.

Thus, the renovation of one house will cost 61,500 manat ($36,180).

Barpa AS LLC, to which the renovation work in the houses was entrusted, passed state registration in 2010. The legal representative of the company, whose authorized capital is 10 manat ($5.9), is Rafig Shikhaliyev.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel