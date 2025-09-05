Kazakhstan initiates its inaugural marine aquaculture venture in Central Asia
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region
Kazakhstan has launched Central Asia’s first large-scale marine aquaculture project in the Caspian Sea near Kuryk port. Using Norwegian-designed cages adapted to local conditions, the initiative aims to farm salmon sustainably, with production expected to reach up to 5,000 tons annually.
