Kazakhstan initiates its inaugural marine aquaculture venture in Central Asia

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region

Kazakhstan has launched Central Asia’s first large-scale marine aquaculture project in the Caspian Sea near Kuryk port. Using Norwegian-designed cages adapted to local conditions, the initiative aims to farm salmon sustainably, with production expected to reach up to 5,000 tons annually.

