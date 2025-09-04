Israel seeks greater SOCAR role in gas exploration - Ambassador Ronen Krausz (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Israel is looking forward to increasing involvement of Azerbaijan’s state oil company (SOCAR) in gas exploration, Israel’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

He pointed out that energy is a very important part of relations between the two countries.

“For many years, Israel has acquired large amounts of oil from Azerbaijan. We appreciate the continuation of business between Israel and Azerbaijan in this field. I think that it will definitely continue in the future, because it's for the benefit of both countries,” said the ambassador.

Krausz praised the entering of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR into the Israeli gas sector and the business by acquiring 10% of Tamar gas field in early 2025, noting that this was SOCAR’s first deal of its kind outside Azerbaijan.

“We are very proud that it has been Israel as the first one. We are looking also forward to increasing involvement of SOCAR in gas exploration. It also won the tender for exploring gas in the northern parts of the Mediterranean. We hope that it will be successful and that it will also lead to increased cooperation in the energy field,” he added.

The extended version of the interview will be available tomorrow.