Azerbaijan parleys collaboration capacities with wind power firms in Turkish Izmir (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Collaboration opportunities between Azerbaijani and Turkish wind energy companies were discussed in Izmir, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy told Trend.

Within the framework of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held meetings with Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TUREB) Ibrahim Erden and Board Member of the Nordex Group Ibrahim Ozarslan.

The meetings exchanged views on the activities of the companies in the field of wind energy, including their experience in the production of wind turbines and components, technical services, and personnel training.

Data was disseminated regarding Azerbaijan's terrestrial and maritime wind energy generation and export initiatives.



Discussions encompassed the potential for indigenous manufacturing of wind turbine systems and ancillary apparatus, alongside avenues for synergistic collaboration within this sector.



The enterprises were convened in Azerbaijan to evaluate the prevailing landscape and synergistic opportunities in situ.

